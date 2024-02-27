U.S. destroys Houthi targets in Red Sea in 'self-defense'

The U.S. destroyed Houthi targets in Yemen, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday.

"On Feb. 26, between the hours of 4:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed three unmanned surface vessels (USV), two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in self-defense.

"The USV and ASCM weapons were prepared to launch towards, and the UAV was over, the Red Sea," CENTCOM said on X.

CENTCOM said it determined that the targets presented an "imminent threat" to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks.