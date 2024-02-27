Palestinian deaths in Gaza by Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 near 30,000

Men stand through debris and destruction littering a street in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip has jumped to 29,878 since Oct. 7, 2023, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli deadly onslaught against Gaza enters its 144th day.

It also said 70,215 other people have been injured in the ongoing onslaught.

The statement noted that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 11 massacres across the Gaza Strip which left 96 people killed and 172 others injured.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.