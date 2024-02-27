Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians in occupied northern West Bank

The Israeli army on Tuesday killed three Palestinians in the occupied northern West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided on early Monday Tubas and the Al-Faraa refugee camp and clashed with Palestinians.

Three others were also wounded by the Israeli gunfire at the refugee camp, the ministry said.

The latest figure brings the Palestinian death toll from attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7 to 409, in addition to over 4,600 others injured.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















