Israeli fighter jets strike deep inside Lebanon: Witnesses

Israeli fighter jets targeted on Monday new areas deep inside Lebanon, marking a significant escalation away from the border confrontation with Hezbollah, witnesses told Anadolu.
Casualties are feared in airstrikes hitting a farm in the Hosh Tall Safiyah area, town of Bodai near the city of Baalbek in Lebanon.
Baalbek is considered a stronghold of Hezbollah in eastern Lebanon, along the Syrian border.
The attack comes a day after an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian border town of al-Qusayr, in which three Hezbollah members were killed.
Tension has flared along the shared border between Lebanon and Israel since the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Palestinian group Hamas last October. More than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed along with mass displacement, destruction and conditions for a famine.