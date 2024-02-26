Israeli fighter jets strike deep inside Lebanon: Witnesses

An Israeli fighter jet is seen flying over the city after violating Lebanese airspace in Tyre, Lebanon on February 22, 2024. (AA File Photo)

Israeli fighter jets targeted on Monday new areas deep inside Lebanon, marking a significant escalation away from the border confrontation with Hezbollah, witnesses told Anadolu.

Casualties are feared in airstrikes hitting a farm in the Hosh Tall Safiyah area, town of Bodai near the city of Baalbek in Lebanon.

Baalbek is considered a stronghold of Hezbollah in eastern Lebanon, along the Syrian border.

The attack comes a day after an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian border town of al-Qusayr, in which three Hezbollah members were killed.

Tension has flared along the shared border between Lebanon and Israel since the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Palestinian group Hamas last October. More than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed along with mass displacement, destruction and conditions for a famine.



















