Death toll of Palestinians in Israeli attacks on Gaza jumps to 29,782

Palestinians dig graves for victims killed in overnight Israeli air strikes at a cemetery in east Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 26, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has jumped to 29,782, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that 70,043 Palestinians have also been injured in the ongoing Israeli army onslaughts.

It added that in the past 24 hours, Israeli forces committed 10 massacres across the territory, killing 90 people and injuring 164 more.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," the ministry said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

The conflict has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while most of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Tel Aviv now plans a ground offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where 1.4 million people have taken refuge.

















