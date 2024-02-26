Civilian killed, 2 others injured in regime attack in northern Syria

A civilian was killed, and two others were injured in an attack launched by the Syrian army forces in northern Syria on Monday, according to sources in the civil defense.

The Syrian army along with Iran-backed foreign terrorist groups carried out the attack on the town of Darat Izza, West of Aleppo province using ground-to-ground artillery, the sources said. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Syrian regime forces also launched attacks on Binnish and Afes villages in the east of Idlib province with ground-to-ground artillery, according to local sources.