2 civilians killed, 5 injured in YPG/PKK attack in eastern Syria

Two civilians were killed and five others injured in an attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, according to local sources on Sunday.

YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on fishermen Saturday in the areas of Al-Ashara, Al-Bukamal, and Mayadin, on the west bank of the Euphrates River in the province, the sources said.

Children were among those injured in the attack, the sources added.

A child was killed in an attack by YPG/PKK terrorists in the same province last week.

Arabs make up the entire population of Deir ez-Zor, which the terrorist group occupied with the support of US forces under the pretext of fighting the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

The terrorist organization forcibly recruits young Arabs in the areas occupied by the YPG/PKK.

Despite US sanctions, YPG/PKK terrorists seized control of the region's oil wells and use revenues to finance its terrorist activities.