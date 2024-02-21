Ukraine claims it shot down Russian Su-34 fighter jet

The Ukrainian Air Forces shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet killing the crew, commander Mykola Oleshchuk claimed on Wednesday.

The Air Forces also targeted another fighter jet, Su-35 but its pilot managed to dodge the attack, Oleshchuk said in a statement on Telegram.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed it shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, a missile of the US-made air defense system Patriot, and three rockets of the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.













