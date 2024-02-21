Israeli soldier killed, 3 others wounded in fighting across Gaza: Israeli army

The Israeli army on Wednesday said one more soldier succumbed to wounds he sustained from fighting with Palestinian groups in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Israeli army identified the soldier who died Tuesday as Staff Sgt. Avraham Wovagen, 21, of the army's Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion.

In a separate incident, two soldiers were seriously wounded in northern Gaza after an anti-tank missile hit them, The Times of Israel reported citing a military statement.

A third soldier was seriously wounded in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, it added.

Since the start of the Israeli ground operation in Gaza on Oct. 27, 237 Israeli soldiers have been killed.

A total of 576 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the launch of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on Oct. 7 following the Hamas attack.

The ensuing Israeli bombardment killed 29,195 Palestinians and injured about 69,170 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







