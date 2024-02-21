Israel strikes Damascus neighbourhood: Syrian state media

Israel on Wednesday struck a residential area of Damascus, Syrian official media reported without immediately providing further details.

"An Israeli attack with a number of missiles targets the Kafr Sousa residential neighbourhood in the capital Damascus," Syria's state TV said.

"At least two dead in a provisional toll from the Israeli air attack on a residential apartment in the Kafr Sousa district" of Damascus, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, with state television also reporting "at least two" killed.





