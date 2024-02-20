Qatar says talks for Gaza cease-fire, hostage swap ongoing

Qatar said Tuesday that negotiations for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage swap between Hamas and Israel are ongoing.

"Qatar continues its role and efforts and communications are still ongoing between all parties," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told reporters.

He said the humanitarian conditions are taking a central stage in the ongoing talks for a hostage-prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel.

On Monday, Qatar accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the war in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 130 Israeli hostages following its Oct. 7 cross-border attack into Israel.

Israel has since pounded the Gaza Strip. The ensuing Israeli attacks have killed nearly 29,195 and injured about 69,170 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities, while less than 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















