Israeli army attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army staged fresh airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the military.

A military statement said fighter jets struck two rocket launchers and Hezbollah infrastructure in the towns of Yaroun, Marwahin and Dhayra.

Two military buildings were also targeted in Houla and Blida in southern Lebanon, the statement said.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency also reported Israeli raids and artillery shelling in Ayta ash-Shab and El-Hamem.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 29,195 people following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.







