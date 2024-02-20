Israel to end its ground attack in Gaza’s Khan Younis soon: Report

Israel's ground operation in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip is about to end, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.

"There are still a few targets remaining in the area, and Israeli forces are expected to reach them in the coming days," Army Radio said, citing military officials.

According to the broadcaster, Israeli forces will also end its operation at the Nasser Hospital in the city soon.

The Israeli army raided the medical facility last week after a weeks-long siege, forcing thousands of displaced Palestinians inside the hospital to flee under heavy Israeli bombardment.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 29,195 and injured about 69,170 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







