More than 1,500 Israelis killed in Gaza conflict, says security institute

At least 1,508 Israelis have been killed and 14,341 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, an Israeli security institute said Monday.

The Israeli fatalities included 574 soldiers, while 134 Israelis remained in Hamas' captivity, the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) said on its website.

According to the institute, 16 Israeli soldiers have been killed in cross-border clashes with the Lebanese group Hezbollah since Oct. 8, 2023.

It said that the conflict has displaced 217,921 Israelis from their areas near the border with the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The institute estimated that over 9,000 rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza and 2,000 others from Lebanon since October.

It also reported 49 attacks by Yemen's Houthi group since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 29,092 and injured about 69,028 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







