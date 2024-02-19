Israeli army closes 4 roads near Lebanese border: Media

The Israeli army said it closed four roads to traffic near the Lebanese border on Monday, according to Israeli media.

The decision was made after an assessment by the army of the situation in the region, leading to the closure of four roads until further notice, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported.

The closed roads are Malkia Junction, Yish'i Junction, Margaliot Entrance Intersection, and Jibor Intersection, it added.

The broadcaster did not disclose the nature of the assessment conducted by the Israeli army or the results reached.

This move comes amid heightened tensions along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 29,000 people following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.















