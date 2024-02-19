Israel army arrests 25 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army rounded up 25 more Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

Most of the arrests took place in the cities of Hebron, Ramallah, Jerusalem, Nablus, and Jenin, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

"The arrests were marked by acts of sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes, in addition to severe beatings of detainees and their families, and the confiscation of money," the statement said.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

According to prisoners' affairs groups, at least 7,100 Palestinians have been detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied territory since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

At least 398 Palestinians have since been killed and 4,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has left nearly over 29,000 people dead.

In an interim ruling in January, the Hague-based court ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







