Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 29,092, with 69,028 others injured

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 29,092, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 69,028 others were also injured in the ongoing onslaught.

It added that in the past 24 hours, Israeli forces killed 107 people and wounded 145 others.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



















