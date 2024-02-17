83 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours, death toll climbs to 28,858

At least 83 Palestinians were killed and 125 others injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continued its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, raising the death toll since Oct. 7 to 28,858, the territory's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Israeli attacks have also injured 68,677, according to Palestinian health authorities.

"The Israeli occupation during the past 24 hours committed nine massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 83 martyrs and 125 injured," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement added.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli army has killed 12,660 children and 8,570 women in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza Government Media office.

At least 7,000 people, 70% of them women and children, are still under the rubble or missing in Gaza, the media office added.

Israeli army bombardments have destroyed 70,000 houses completely, while 290,000 were damaged and are now uninhabitable, it said.

At least 340 healthcare workers and 46 civil defense officers were killed in Israeli attacks targeting the healthcare sector, the office added.

Some 130 journalists were also killed as a result of the Israeli offensive on the enclave.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.











