Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah members in raid in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Friday that it has killed a number of Hezbollah members in an airstrike on a military facility in the village of Quneitra in the Sidon district, southern Lebanon.

"During the night, warplanes attacked a military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the village of Quneitra in southern Lebanon," the army said in a statement, adding that "in the attack, several terrorists were killed."

The army also said it attacked "another Hezbollah military infrastructure in the area of the village."

There was no comment from Hezbollah regarding the Israeli army statements.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 28,770 people following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.