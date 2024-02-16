Israel-Hamas hostage swap deal likely to be implemented in Ramadan, claims Israeli daily

Israel and Hamas are in discussions about terms for a hostage swap deal that will most likely be implemented next month, Israeli media claimed on Friday.

"The 'ideal time' to implement an agreement would be during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins March 10," daily Haaretz claimed, citing official sources.

Recent media reports suggested that "the delay in reaching an agreement on the hostages may be due to factors not directly related to progress in the talks," the daily added.

Moreover, The Washington Post report was cited by the daily, stating that "the Biden administration wants a much broader and longer-term deal that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"The plan is now being formulated. Those behind the plan hope that a hostage (swap) deal can be reached even before the start of Ramadan."

The Israeli daily Haaretz said, citing unknown sources that "Israel also prefers to take its time to reach an agreement so it can complete military operations in Khan Yunis and possibly expand them to Rafah in the expectation that any hostage deal will include a long-term cease-fire.

"One way or the other, Israeli sources said the two sides were still far apart on the key issues in the talks, first and foremost over the duration of any cease-fire."

"At the same time, Israel is exerting pressure on Hamas to minimize the number of Palestinian security prisoners to be freed in any hostage deal," the Israeli newspaper claimed.

"Not every public declaration by Israel or by Hamas reflects the discussions that are taking place behind closed doors," Haaretz quoted another unknown source.

The daily said, "The international community, meanwhile, is having difficulty predicting whether Netanyahu will renege at the last minute on understandings reached due to security, domestic political or personal considerations."

A cease-fire between Hamas and Israel had previously been reached for a week from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, during which hostilities were halted, prisoners were swapped, and extremely limited humanitarian aid was delivered to Gaza.

Israel believes that 134 Israelis are still being held in Gaza after the Israeli army managed on Monday to free two hostages in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. The ensuing Israeli attack has killed at least 28,663 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.





