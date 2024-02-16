Hezbollah targets 4 Israeli army positions

The Lebanese Hezbollah group on Friday said its fighters targeted four Israeli army positions with appropriate weapons across the border areas between Israel and Lebanon.

In separate statements, the group said its fighters attacked the sites of Ruwaisat Al-Alam and Zebdine in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

The Hezbollah also said its fighters targeted the Ramia site with appropriate weapons and also attacked the Doviv Barracks with appropriate rockets.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the Hezbollah statements.

Meanwhile, in a statement Hezbollah mourned another fighter killed in clashes with the Israeli army, bringing the group's death toll since Oct. 8 to 203.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 28,650 people following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.







