Hamas says Israeli claims of arresting fighters from Gaza hospitals attempt to justify 'war crime'

Hamas said on Thursday that Israel's allegations of arresting Palestinian fighters in hospitals in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip are an attempt to "justify a war crime" against the health system in the enclave.

"The claims of the spokesman for the terrorist occupation army, that the resistance (forces) used the Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, for military purposes, and his claim that his fascist army arrested members of the resistance (forces) there, is a new episode in the series of lies that he spreads to justify the war crime and the flagrant violations against hospitals and the health sector in the Gaza Strip," the Palestinian group said in a statement. Israeli forces, after laying siege and raiding the medical facilities, have claimed arresting Hamas suspects.

Hamas stressed it has "repeatedly stressed that the policy of the Palestinian resistance was, and still is, to isolate public institutions, civilians, and the health sector from any military activities."

The movement said it has "called, for more than one occasion, on the UN and the relevant organizations, for an international committee to enter to inspect hospitals and determine the falsehood of the occupation's narrative," noting that the demand "received no response."

It renewed its call on "the international community and the UN to fulfill their legal and humanitarian responsibilities, and take the necessary measures to prevent the Nazi entity from destroying the remaining hospitals and medical points."

Since a cross-border incursion by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, the Israeli offensive into Gaza has killed more than 28,000 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling this January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Despite international outcry, it is planning a ground invasion of the city of Rafah, the last refuge for refugees fleeing the conflict.