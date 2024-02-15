PRESIDENT ERDOĞANS CALL FOR AN INDEPENDENT PALESTINIAN STATE MAKES HEADLINES WORLDWIDE

President Erdoğan's statements at the World Governments Summit, "Israel must accept the existence of an independent Palestinian state. We will never leave our Palestinian brothers helpless, desperate, and alone. We are ready to act as guarantors for peace," received widespread coverage in the world media.

ISRAEL HAS BEEN PURSUING A POLICY OF THEFT AND DESTRUCTION FOR YEARS

"With every incident we face, we see once again that problems cannot be solved by sweeping them under the rug. The latest and most painful example of this is the crisis in Gaza. The source of today's crisis, independent of the incident on October 7th of last year, is the continuation and escalation of the occupation of Palestinian territories despite United Nations resolutions. Israel, seeing itself above international law, has not abandoned its policies of occupation, theft, destruction, and massacre for decades. We don't need to look far to understand the injustice faced by the Palestinian people. Even looking at the maps of Israel-Palestine from 1948 to today is enough to demonstrate the severity of the issue,"

'THE ROAD TO PEACE PASSES THROUGH THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A PALESTINIAN STATE'

"As you know, half of the treatment is correctly diagnosing the problem. If we do not accurately identify the source of the problem here, we cannot find the solution. If Israel wants permanent peace in the region, it must stop pursuing expansionist dreams and accept the existence of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders. Ending the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and the conflicts that increasingly pose a risk of spreading to the region depends, above all, on Israel recognizing the most basic rights of the Palestinian people. Every step taken without the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem on the 1967 borders will remain incomplete, and the problem will not be resolved. Therefore, the path to peace, stability, and economic development in our region passes through the establishment of the Palestinian state. In this regard, we have expressed our readiness to assume responsibility, including guaranteeing peace, together with other regional countries,"



