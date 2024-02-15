President Erdoğan: "The burden and accountability of remaining silent on genocide are both immense"

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made assessments on the agenda and answered journalists' questions on the plane returning from his official visits to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

President Erdoğan stated the following:

"We have completed our visits to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. I thank President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt for their gracious receptions. During our visit to the United Arab Emirates, we participated in the World Government Summit held in Dubai, where we were invited as guest of honor.

During our summit address, we shared Türkiye's experiences in political stability, strong governance, democracy, diplomacy, and economics over the past 21 years, during which we have taken significant steps. Additionally, we expressed our stance on the crisis in Gaza and the Palestinian cause, and put forward our proposals for a permanent peace. There can be no peace without Israel accepting the most basic rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders. Israel's lawless, inhumane, occupation, oppression, and massacre policies have turned our region into a veritable inferno. 'We will hold the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council in Türkiye'

We extensively discussed our bilateral relations with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, which are gaining momentum in all fields. We particularly expressed our satisfaction with our trade volume exceeding $20 billion last year. We agreed to maintain the momentum of our cooperation and elevate this amount to even higher levels. We will hold the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council, established last year, in Türkiye as soon as possible. Defense industry projects, energy, and investment were also high on our agenda. We met with top executives of international investment companies to evaluate opportunities in our country. Indeed, we also had meetings with my counterparts from participating countries during this summit. In this context, we held meetings with President Muizzud of the Maldives, Prime Minister Dibeybe of Libya, Prime Minister Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Northern Iraq, and President Kagame of Rwanda.

"We are determined to reach a $15 billion trade volume target with Egypt"

Following our visit to Dubai, we proceeded to Cairo. Our visit to Egypt, upon the invitation of President Sisi, was very warm, productive, and successful. I especially appreciated President Sisi and his companions personally welcoming us at the airport. During our discussions, we addressed our relations, which are gaining momentum in all fields, including military and defense industries in recent times. We agreed to hold our High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting as soon as possible. President Sisi's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for early April. Therefore, he will visit Türkiye in April or May. We are determined to reach a $15 billion trade volume target with Egypt, our largest trading partner on the African continent.

"We intend to further enhance cooperation with Egypt"

In addition to bilateral issues, we also exchanged views on regional issues, particularly Palestine. We intend to further enhance our cooperation with Egypt to ensure a permanent and sustainable solution to the Palestinian cause, especially to stop the massacres in Gaza. You know Egypt holds a special place in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. We have always worked closely with our Egyptian brothers to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. I thank them once again for facilitating the delivery of aid to Gaza. We also discussed increasing humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza and providing more health services. We expressed our appreciation and support for Egypt's steadfast stance against Israel's policy of expelling the people of Gaza from their lands. It is undoubtedly clear that our coordination with Egypt will significantly contribute to peace, stability, and security in our region. We are particularly pleased that our Egyptian brothers share this view. I wish our visits will lead to good results. I thank both country presidents for their hospitality to me and my delegation.

"US officials will continue to pressure Israel"

Regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, there have been some positive developments. I discussed these developments, especially with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt. They said they will continue to pressure Israel on this issue. Our Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also continuing his necessary meetings. We will also have meetings with relevant officials, especially with Mr. Sisi and Mr. Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations. US officials also say they will continue to pressure Israel on this issue. The number of aid trucks reaching Gaza has reached 200-250, but this is insufficient. It is said that this number will reach 500-600 trucks. We can only talk about a solution when we reach this number of trucks in terms of meeting the needs.

"Those who commit genocide have already been declared guilty in history"

On the other hand, Israel's attacks on the Rafah region are their usual callousness. We also discussed this issue with President Sisi. We said, 'It is not possible for us to compromise on the security of the people there.' Think about it, does raining bombs on civilians and telling them to go to a certain area because it is safe there comply with human values, the laws of war, international law, and human rights? Humanity