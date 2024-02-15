Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza reaches 28,663

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip has jumped to 28,663 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the war-battered enclave said on Thursday.

A ministry statement added that 68,395 other people have also been injured in the ongoing onslaught.

"At least 87 people were killed and 104 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.