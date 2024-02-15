Israeli army continues raids in West Bank, arrests more Palestinians

The Israeli army continued early Thursday its raids into cities and towns across the occupied West Bank, detaining more Palestinians and shutting down two printing shops.

The army stormed the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, Nablus, and towns in Hebron, Bethlehem, and Ain Al-Sultan camp in Jericho, witnesses told Anadolu.

It also arrested four Palestinians during raids in Nablus and Ain Beit Al-Ma' refugee camp west of the city, the witnesses added.

Clashes erupted between Palestinians and the army in Qalqilya, with the latter using live fire during an hours-long operation.

Witnesses said that at least three Palestinians were arrested during the confrontations.

The army also raided two printing shops in Ramallah, destroyed their contents, and hung signs announcing their closure, alleging their support for Hamas, according to local sources.

The army further detained five Palestinians from the Shuweika suburb and the town of Alar in the Tulkarm. It also stormed the cities of Hebron and Bethlehem, as well as the Ain Sultan camp near Jericho, according to the same sources.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least, 394 Palestinians from the West Bank have been killed by the Israeli forces and settlers since Oct. 7, in addition to over 4,440 others injured.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.