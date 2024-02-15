In the northern region of Gaza, we are experiencing extremely difficult living conditions: Palestinian doctor

Doctor Fadya Malhis from Shifa Hospital in Gaza reported the latest situation in northern Gaza to TRT News. Malhis said, "I plead with everyone, please help us. Our situation is really bad."

Malhis stated that they are staying in the north of Gaza, where there are between 300,000 to 400,000 people.

Malhis highlighted the extremely harsh conditions they are living under in the north, saying, "There are no medications, no anesthesia. There's no proper hospital. Everything is in ruins. There's no food. We search for a piece of bread for 2-3 hours."

Fadya Malhis noted that water comes only once a week. "We are living a primitive life. There's no gas, no electricity; we burn wood," she said.

Emphasizing that most doctors have gone to the south, the Gazan doctor pleaded, "I plead with everyone, please help us. Our situation is really bad."







