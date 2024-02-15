Gaza family struggles to live in makeshift truck after Israeli attacks

The Al-Adham family now resides in a makeshift shelter in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip as they struggle to survive in the back of a truck after their home in Jabalia was destroyed in Israeli attacks.

Maryam Al-Adham expressed her family's difficulty in finding adequate shelter in Rafah due to overcrowded shelters and the high cost of tents, which led them to live in the back of a truck.

The family improvised by covering the truck bed with nylon and fabric, attempting to shield themselves from the cold after they were unable to afford the steep prices, which soared to $540 for tents.

But the makeshift shelter is insufficient against freezing temperatures at night and intense heat during the day, leaving the family of 10, including children, struggling to meet their needs, including eating and bathing in the cramped space, she said.

Al-Adham noted the challenges of navigating the truck bed, especially for the children, and expressed her constant fear of accidents.

"It is very difficult to get in and out of a high truck like this, especially for young children. I am afraid that children will fall every time they get on and off the truck," said Al-Adham.

She described the metal floor of the truck bed as bitterly cold, necessitating makeshift insulation with blankets to protect her children.

"The bottom of the truck bed is made of iron. I laid the blankets I found on the floor to protect the children from the extreme cold, but it does not work," she added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 28,663 and causing mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.