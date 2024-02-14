President Erdoğan in Egypt

President Erdoğan was welcomed at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian President Abdulfettah al-Sisi and Türkiye's Ambassador to Cairo, Salih Mutlu Şen. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be officially welcomed by Sisi at the Presidential Palace, followed by a joint press conference after bilateral and delegation-level meetings.

President Erdoğan will attend an official dinner hosted by Sisi in honor of his delegation.

Accompanying Erdoğan are his wife Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç, all of whom traveled to Cairo.