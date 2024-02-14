Israeli army launches ‘extensive’ wave of airstrikes in Lebanon

The Israeli army said Wednesday it has carried out an "extensive" wave of airstrikes in Lebanon.

It, however, did not provide any further details about the strikes.

The attacks came after a barrage of rockets from southern Lebanon on a military base in Safad in northern Israel killed one person and injured seven others.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that killed more than 28,500 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.







