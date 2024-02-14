Families of Israeli captives in Gaza to file case against Hamas at ICC

Families of Israeli captives held in Gaza departed for The Hague to lodge a case against the Palestinian Hamas group at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the Israeli delegation, comprising 100 representatives of the families, will file the complaint, and is expected to hold a news conference near the court in The Hague.

It added that the case against the Hamas leaders includes "kidnapping, crimes of sexual violence, torture, and other allegations."

The Hamas group is yet to comment on the case.

Israel believes that 134 Israelis are still being held in Gaza after the Israeli army managed on Monday to free two hostages in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, the Israeli offensive into Gaza has killed more than 28,400 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.