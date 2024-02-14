4 killed, 9 injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

At least four people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to the country's civil defense authority.

A woman and her two children lost their lives in a strike targeting a house in the town of Al-Suwayneh, the authority said in a statement.

Another man was killed and nine people were injured in another Israeli raid in the border town of Adchit, it added.

The Israeli army said early Wednesday that it had launched an "extensive" wave of airstrikes in Lebanon.

The attacks came after a barrage of rockets from southern Lebanon on a military base in Safad in northern Israel killed one person and injured seven others.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that killed more than 28,500 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.