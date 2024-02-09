Erdoğan: We make diplomatic efforts with Muslim countries to put an end to Israeli oppression in Gaza Strip

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video message to the 5th General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.

Erdoğan noted the vital importance of Muslim youth acting together, once again observing it since October 7th in the massacres in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

"In front of the eyes of the whole world, Israel's occupying forces brutally martyred 28,000 Palestinian brothers, most of them children and women. More than 67,000 innocent Palestinians were injured as a result of Israel's direct targeting of civilians. Places of worship, schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure have been targeted by Israel's Nazi-like attacks," he said.

Erdoğan stated that Türkiye stood in complete solidarity with the Palestinians in the face of these attacks, mentioning that they have taken many steps from delivering humanitarian aid materials to bringing cancer patients to Türkiye for treatment.

"WE WILL CONTINUE OUR STRUGGLE"

Emphasizing their efforts to ensure that Israel's human rights violations and war crimes are not overlooked internationally, Erdoğan said, "We continue our diplomatic contacts for Islamic countries to give a joint response to Israel's oppression in Gaza and to act together. We will continue our struggle until the occupation policies and massacres end in Palestine, and an independent, sovereign, and territorially integral Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem is established based on the 1967 borders." Erdoğan continued:

"I would like to express our appreciation for the resolute and active stance of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum in the Palestinian cause. May God be pleased with you. When you return to your countries, I ask you to convey our greetings to all your citizens, especially to our young brothers and sisters. I wish the 5th General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum a successful outcome and greet you once again with love and respect. Stay healthy."