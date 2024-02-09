23 Palestinians killed in Israeli raids on Gaza Strip

At least 23 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were injured on Friday in a series of violent Israeli raids targeting several areas in the Gaza Strip, including a kindergarten sheltering displaced people.

Israeli aircraft bombed homes and roads in the Bureij, Maghazi and Nuseirat camps, the town of Zawaida and the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and a house in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian medical sources said.

At least four Palestinians were killed, including three children, while others were injured in an Israeli raid on a kindergarten housing displaced people in the town of Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

Medical sources also said that Israeli fighters bombed main roads in the Maghazi camp, and a number of homes in the Bureij and Nuseirat camps, which led to their complete destruction.

At least 10 bodies and a number of wounded were recovered from the targeted areas in the camps.

In the city of Rafah, medical sources at the Kuwaiti Hospital reported that eight Palestinians were killed in a bombing that targeted two homes belonging to the Al-Sayyid and Al-Nahal families in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Since Oct. 7, Israel has killed 27,840 Palestinians in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, including 12,000 children and 8,190 women, while 67,317 people have been injured, according to Palestinian authorities.

In its interim ruling in late January, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to abide by six provisional measures, including taking all possible measures to prevent genocidal acts and ensuring the provision of basic services and humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.