Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

The Turkish intelligence agency has "neutralized" a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq who personally planned attacks on Turkish security forces, security sources said on Thursday.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) carried out a cross-border anti-terror operation to catch Yunus Demir, codenamed Sivan Gever, who was assigned by terrorist PKK group ringleaders to resist Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock in the region, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

He was wanted by an Interpol red notice, the sources stressed.

After being found in the Gara region of northern Iraq, Demir, who had been training terrorists to carry out attacks on Turkish soldiers in the region, was targeted by specially trained MIT agents.

Demir was also personally responsible for planning and directing attacks on Turkish security forces in Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the terrorist PKK's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.