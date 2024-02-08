Several killed, injured in overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

At least 14 Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in overnight Israeli airstrikes on the southern and central Gaza Strip, news agency Wafa reported late Wednesday.

Two people were killed and more than 10 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza Strip, said the agency citing local resources.

Another 12 people lost their lives after Israeli fighter jets targeted two houses near the Abu al-Said junction in Tal al-Sultan and the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah, it added.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, killing at least 27,585 Palestinians and injuring 66,978 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.