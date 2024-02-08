Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli gunfire in West Bank

A Palestinian died Thursday of injuries sustained from Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Wafa news agency.

Mohamed Khalil Barghouthi was injured two weeks ago in clashes with Israeli forces in the town of Kafr Ein, northwest of Ramallah, and succumbed to his wounds on Thursday, Wafa said.

The Health Ministry has yet to confirm the fatality.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

At least 386 Palestinians have since been killed and 4,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.



