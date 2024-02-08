Israeli strike kills medic, injures 2 as they evacuate wounded people in Gaza City

A paramedic was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday as they evacuated injured Palestinians in Gaza City, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRSC) said.

"Israeli forces deliberately targeted the Red Crescent team as they were carrying out a coordinated humanitarian mission to evacuate injured people in Gaza," it added in a statement.

Thursday's fatality brought to 12 the number of PRSC medics killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

At least 340 Palestinian medics have been killed in the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip since October, Health Minister Mai Alkaila said on Wednesday.

Israel has pounded the seaside enclave since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 27,840 Palestinians have since been killed and 67,317 others injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to local health authorities.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli offensive, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.