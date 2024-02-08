Israel arrests 20 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in West Bank

The Israeli army rounded up 20 more Palestinians in fresh military raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

Most of the arrests took place in the town of Azun east of Qalqilya, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement, without providing an exact figure.

"The arrests were accompanied by acts of sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes, in addition to severe beatings against detainees and their families, and confiscation of money," the statement said.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Thursday's arrests brought to 6,920 Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since Oct. 7.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

At least 386 Palestinians have since been killed and 4,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.