3 Israeli troops injured in anti-tank missile attack from Lebanon

Three Israeli troops were injured in an anti-tank missile attack from southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday.

A military statement said a non-commissioned officer sustained serious injuries in the attack in the Kiryat Shmona, while two soldiers were lightly hurt.

In response, Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on a building and other infrastructure used by Hezbollah in the town of Khiam, the statement said.

Lebanese group Hezbollah confirmed that its fighters had attacked an Israeli military site in Kiryat Shmona with "appropriate weapons," without providing any further details.

Tension has escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since early October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 that has since killed at least 27,708 people and injured 67,174 others.