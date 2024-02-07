Netanyahu says Israel will continue fighting in Gaza until 'total victory'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel will continue its military operations in the Gaza Strip, until "total victory" is achieved.

"We are on the way to the total victory and we will not stop. This position represents the overwhelming majority of the people," Netanyahu said as he and his wife met representatives of families from the Heroism Forum, according to his office.

The statement marks the first official Israeli comment after Qatar said Hamas has officially responded "positively" to a deal proposal. Mediators the U.S., Egypt and Qatar are pushing for an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a truce and the release of captives in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

The war began after the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Hamas, in which some 1,200 people were killed, and around 240 taken as hostages. About half of the hostages were released during a weeklong November cease-fire in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's attacks since then have killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, and about 85% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million has been displaced, according to the UN.

In a separate statement, the Israeli prime minister's office and intelligence agency Mossad said: "Hamas's reply has been conveyed by the Qatari mediator to the Mossad. Its details are being thoroughly evaluated by the officials involved in the negotiations."























