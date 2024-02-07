Dozens of Palestinians arrested in West Bank, brings tally to 6,900 since Oct. 7

The Israeli army on Wednesday detained 35 more Palestinians in various areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to a joint statement issued by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 6,900.

The new arrests included former Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, the statement said.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, soldiers beat, abused, and interrogated some Palestinians, as well as destroying their homes and other property, the statement added.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 383 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 4,400 others injured.







