President Erdoğan: The unity of the century has been demonstrated in the face of the calamity of the century

President Erdoğan shared a post on his social media account on the anniversary of the 6th February Earthquakes.

In his post, President Erdoğan stated, "The pain of the lives lost in the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş one year ago continues to burn in our hearts with the freshness of the first day. I extend my condolences to each of the 53,537 souls we lost, and I offer my deepest sympathies to their families and our nation. I would like to reiterate my get-well-soon wishes to the more than 107,000 citizens who were injured in the disaster of the century. I pray to Allah for swift healing for those still undergoing treatment. We are working tirelessly to fulfill the promises we made to our nation."

President Erdoğan used the following expressions in his post:

"The destruction in 11 of our provinces, among the oldest settlements in human history, was truly immense. Such great disasters and profound sorrows are turning points where the strength of nations' unity, solidarity, and brotherhood is tested. Thanks to Allah, our nation has successfully faced this pain and, at the same time, this historical trial. While our state immediately took action with all its resources, Turkey became a single heart, a single pulse, and our people rushed to the aid of their earthquake-stricken brothers. In the face of the disaster of the century, the unity of the century has been demonstrated.

As we remember our lost lives with prayers, sorrow, and condolences, we are working tirelessly to keep the promises we made to our nation. We will continue these efforts until we rebuild and revitalize our cities and until the last citizen whose house has been destroyed or rendered unusable is safely placed back in their home. May our Lord spare our country and our people from such disasters again, and may He not subject us to such trials..."











