Israeli army continues to raid West Bank cities, towns as 20 more Palestinians detained amid clashes

The Israeli army raided early Monday several cities, towns, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, detaining at least 20 Palestinians.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces stormed Tubas city and arrested two people, inciting clashes with dozens of Palestinians.

The army also raided Tulkarm and rounded up five people amid armed clashes with Palestinian gunmen in several areas of the city, witnesses said.

Local sources told Anadolu that the army surrounded a house in the Al-Ain refugee camp west of Nablus and arrested two more people, amid clashes with dozens of Palestinians.

Other witnesses said the Israeli army arrested eight people in the town of Arraba, near Jenin city, after storming dozens of homes.

Three more Palestinians were detained in the town of Halhul near Hebron, witnesses said.

So far, there has been no official confirmation of any casualties during the clashes.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli army has since killed 381 Palestinians, injured 4,400 others, and detained 6,512 people, according to Palestinian figures.