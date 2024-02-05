Israel ready to resolve problem with Hezbollah through diplomatic means: Defense minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed US President Joe Biden's chief advisor Amos Hochstein on Sunday that Tel Aviv is ready to resolve the problem with the Lebanese Hezbollah group through diplomatic agreements.

Gallant met with Hochstein in Tel Aviv to discuss the security problem on the Lebanese border and ways for displaced Israelis to return to their homes, according to a statement from the Defense Minister's Office.

"We are ready to solve the problem with Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon through diplomatic means. But we are also ready for another scenario," Gallant said.

Gallant said his country is determined to improve security on the Lebanese border and eliminate the threat of attack from there.

Since Oct. 8 last year, the Israeli-Lebanese border has experienced intermittent tension and sporadic exchanges of fire between the Israeli army on one side and Hezbollah and Palestinian factions on the other. This has resulted in fatalities and injuries on both sides and among Lebanese civilians.







