Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks nears 27,500

A Palestinian woman mourns before the bodies of a family killed during an Israeli air strike in Deir Al Balah town, southern Gaza Strip, 05 February 2024. (EPA Photo)

At least 27,478 Palestinians have been killed and 66,835 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday.

"Most of the victims were children and women," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, at least 113 people have been killed and 205 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours alone.

"Many of the victims are still trapped under rubble and on the road and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack in which Tel Aviv says nearly 1,200 were killed.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.