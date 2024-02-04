Lebanon’s Hezbollah says 2 fighters killed in border clashes with Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday that two of its fighters had been killed in clashes with Israeli forces near the border with southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah did not provide any details about the circumstances leading to their death, saying they were killed on the road to Jerusalem, a phrase used by the group for its fighters killed by Israel.

Tension has escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since early October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

At least 179 Hezbollah members have since been killed, according to figures released by the group.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 that has since killed at least 27,365 people and injured 66,630 others.


















