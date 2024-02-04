In a first, China named as hypothetical enemy in Japan-US exercise

In a first, the US and Japanese militaries have named China as a hypothetical enemy in their joint command post exercise, amid "rising concerns over a potential invasion of Taiwan by Beijing in the future," Japanese media reported on Sunday.

An ongoing computer simulation exercise between the US military and The Japanese Self-Defense Forces, which began last week and is scheduled to be held through Thursday, envisions an emergency in Taiwan, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed government sources.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory.

The scenario is believed to have been classified as a "specially designated secret" by Japan's Defense Ministry under the country's secrecy law.

CIA Director William Burns claimed in February last year that Chinese President Xi Jinping had instructed his country's military to get ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.

The results of the current "Keen Edge" drill will be reflected in the final plans to be compiled by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, troops are expected to perform a live-action demonstration of the "Keen Sword" drill around 2025 to verify its efficacy.

The US and Japan started conducting joint drills in 1986, with the two allies holding "Keen Edge" and "Keen Sword" exercises roughly every other year.

Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff, at a press conference in January said the exercise "did not envision a particular country or region."