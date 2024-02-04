2 Israeli settlers arrested for spitting on Christian clergyman in Jerusalem

Israeli police arrested two settlers on Sunday for spitting on a Christian clergyman in occupied East Jerusalem.

A police statement said that one of the suspects was a 17-year-old resident of Jerusalem.

The two were placed under house arrest pending investigation, the statement said.

Israeli media published a video on Sunday showing two settlers spitting on and cursing a Christian abbot in Jerusalem's Old City.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned the incident.

"Once again, a heinous spitting incident on Christian clergy in Jerusalem," he said on X. "Under the rule of the State of Israel, all members of religions will enjoy complete freedom of worship, as never before."

In recent years, there has been an increase in Israeli attacks against Christian clergy in Jerusalem, whether by settlers who often spit on monks and verbally assault them or by the police themselves, who have been involved in several incidents of physically assaulting them.

The incident came as tensions continued to soar across the occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 27,365 Palestinians and injured 66,630 others since Oct. 7.

The Israeli army has since killed 381 Palestinians, injured 4,400 others and detained 6,512 people in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian figures.

















