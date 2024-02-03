‘Our consideration for Gaza cease-fire proposal revolves around bringing end to aggression’: Hamas leader Haniyeh

The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said Friday that the group's "consideration for a cease-fire proposal in the Gaza Strip revolves around bringing an end to the aggression."

The comments came during "communication" between Haniyeh and Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhala, according to a statement by Hamas viewed by Anadolu.

Hamas said that during the communication, "the field and political developments in our Palestinian arena, especially the Battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood, were reviewed.

"Consultations were held regarding initiatives to end the aggression on Gaza, emphasizing that the study of the new proposal for a cease fire is based on the premise that any negotiations should lead to the complete cessation of the aggression," added Islamic Jihad.

Haniyeh, in a separate statement by Hamas, maintained communication with Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Front, Jameel Mezher, where they reviewed "the developments of the Battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood and held consultations regarding the new proposal resulting from the Paris meeting for a cease fire."

The statement reaffirmed "the stance of the resistance factions, emphasizing the necessity for any negotiations to lead to the complete cessation of the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation army outside the strip, the return of the displaced to their homes, lifting the siege, reconstruction, and the entry of all life requirements, along with the completion of a serious and rewarding exchange deal."

It added that "it was indicated that the resistance revolves around the interest of our people and its protection, and the investment of its heroic steadfastness and immense sacrifices."

Haniyeh and Mezher considered "the Battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood is in the context of the battle for liberation, defeating the occupation, establishing the independent Palestinian state with its capital Jerusalem, and affirming the right of return in accordance with relevant international decisions and international humanitarian law."

Haniyeh said Tuesday that Hamas received a proposal discussed Sunday at the Paris meeting and it received an invitation to visit Cairo to discuss the agreement, without specifying the date of the visit.

On Sunday, a meeting was held in Paris with the participation of Israel, the US, Egypt and Qatar, to discuss a prisoner exchange deal and the cessation of the war in Gaza, conducted in three stages, according to Palestinian and American sources.







